Washington enacts plan to ban non-electric cars by 2030 | 29 March 2022 | Washington State Democrats have enacted a plan that would aim to ban most non-electric vehicles in the state by 2030. Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed a bill last week that sets a target for all vehicles of the model year 2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in the state to be electric. "On or before December 31, 2023, the interagency electric vehicle coordinating council...shall complete a scoping plan for achieving the 2030 target," the new law says. The bill was passed as part of a $16.9 billion "Move Ahead Washington" package signed by Inslee on Friday. The governor said this legislation will combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.