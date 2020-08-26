Washington Football Team cancels Thursday practice to have discussion on racism, social injustice | 26 Aug 2020 | The Washington Football Team is cancelling their Thursday practice to have a discussion on racism and social injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday. "Friday we can return to football. But tomorrow will be about reflection instead," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. Multiple teams and players across professional American sports leagues either sat out or boycotted games on Wednesday in protest of Blake's shooting. The Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play their playoff game against the Orlando Magic, and the NBA postponed afterwards postponed its remaining games.