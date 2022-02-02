Washington Orders Restaurant That Defied Mask, Vaccine Mandates to Close | 2 Feb 2022 | Washington health authorities on Tuesday ordered a restaurant that openly defied the city's mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates to close. A notice from the D.C. Health Department's Division of Food was posted on a window at The Big Board, citing violations of District of Columbia food code regulations. The closure is in effect "until further notice." A report from an inspection done on Jan. 19 says multiple violations were found, including a lack of soap and towels at a hand-washing sink in the kitchen and mold in a refrigerator under a counter... The District of Columbia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said the restaurant's refusal to adhere to orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser to make sure all customers over 5 have received a COVID-19 vaccine and that customers wear masks in certain situations led to the suspension.