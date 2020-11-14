Washington Post Propagandist Laughs That Military-Industrial Complex Lied to President Trump to Keep Troops in Syria | 13 Nov 2020 | A Washington Post propagandist who takes paychecks from military contractor Jeff Bezos is laughing on social media about Pentagon officials lying to President Donald Trump in order to keep U.S. troops in Syria. WaPo reporter Liz Sly laughed about the news in a couple of disgraceful Twitter posts. "US officials have been lying to Trump -- and the American people -- about the true number of US troops in Syria in order to deter him from withdrawing them, according to the outgoing Syria envoy. Trump thinks it's 200," Sly wrote in the tweet -- adding laughing while crying emojis. After Sly was called out for being a monster, she backtracked and attempted to put the blame on President Trump for the treasonous warmongers in the military-industrial complex.