Washington Post to require proof of vaccination for September return to offices | 27 July 2021 | The Washington Post will require all employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinated if they plan to return to the paper's newsroom [sic] this fall. The policy, announced to staffers in a memo sent by Publisher Fred Ryan on Tuesday, would make "accommodations" only for "those with documented medical conditions and religious concerns." The policy will also be in place for contractors and guests who wish to enter the Post building on K Street in downtown Washington, D.C., Ryan said.