Washington Post settles $250M suit with Covington teen Nick Sandmann | 24 July 2020 | The Washington Post on Friday agreed to settle a monster $250 million lawsuit filed by Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann over its botched coverage of his 2019 encounter with a Native American elder. Sandmann declared the victory in a tweet on his 18th birthday. It's unclear how much the newspaper settled for. "On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit," he wrote...It's the teen's second win in a whopping $800 million defamation battle against a number of news outlets including The Washington Post, CNN, ABC, CBS, The Guardian, The Hill and NBC.