Washington public school forces unvaccinated student athletes to wear ankle monitors - parents | 24 Aug 2021 | A 15-year-old girl was allegedly forced to wear an ankle tracking monitor for volleyball practice at Eatonville High School in Washington state as a condition of participating in team sports. This was required of both vaccinated and unvaccinated students... The TraceTag device used by the school was made by a company called Triax. According to their website, the device was created for the purposse of "maintaining social distancing guidelines" and to provide "real-time insight into whether these guidelines are being observed" for construction and other manufacturing businesses, but makes no mention of school use on the website. The devices provide "…[A] visual and audible alarm, so individuals know when to adjust their current distance to a proper social distance." ...Additionally, the monitors conduct "passive collection of worker interactions for contact tracing should an individual test positive."