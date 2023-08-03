Washington state AG wants to criminalize speech by barring any dissent against vaccine mandates, election outcomes | 8 March 2023 | Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson (D) is being accused of devising an illegal and alarming scheme to redefine domestic terrorism that targets speech and could lead to the arrest or involuntary commitment of conservatives for expressing objection mainstream positions. Ferguson has taken the position that certain conservative viewpoints, or any information it deems as "misinformation," constitute examples of "domestic extremism." Furthermore, Ferguson has expressed a desire to establish a Washington-based equivalent of the Ministry of Truth, which would finance journalists to promote his political agenda, according to KTTH talk host Jason Rantz. "HB 1333 would create a left-wing Domestic Violent Extremism Commission in the AG's office. The members are asked to recommend legislative 'solutions to combat disinformation and misinformation, address early signs of radicalization, and develop a public health-style response.' But this isn't a 'public health' issue, or it would be housed in the Department of Health. It’s intended to legally penalize, or legally commit, political adversaries."