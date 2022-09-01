Washington State Bill Would Authorize Strike Force to 'Involuntarily Detain' Unvaccinated Families --Gov. Jay Inslee (D) is currently hiring a "strike team" to run the quarantine facilities. | 9 Jan 2022 | The Washington State Board of Health may soon amend state law to authorize the involuntary detainment of residents as young as five years old in Covid-19 "internment camps" for failing to comply with the state's experimental vaccine mandate. WAC 246-100-040, a proposed revision to include Covid protocol under the state's Communicable and Certain Other Diseases act, outlines "Procedures for isolation or quarantine." The measure would allow local health officers at "his other sole discretion" to "issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of persons to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation or quarantine." ...The amended law would also allow health officers to deploy law enforcement officials to assist with the arrest of noncompliant Washington residents. According to W 246-100-040, "A local health officer may invoke the powers of police officers, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and employees of any political subdivisions within the jurisdiction of the health department to enforce immediately orders given to effectuate the purposes of this section in accordance with the provisions of RCW 43.20.050(4) and 70.05.120."