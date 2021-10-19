Washington State football coach fired for refusing COVID vaccine | 18 Oct 2021 | Washington State Football Coach Nick Rolovich has been fired for refusing to comply with the state's vaccination mandate. Rolovich entrenched himself as the only unvaccinated head coach in the Pac 12 conference this summer when had first announced that he would not be getting vaccinated by the state of Washington's Oct. 18 deadline, mandated for all educational employees in the state. The Cougars coach, who earned $3 million a year, had reportedly sought a religious exemption.