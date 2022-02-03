Washington State Nuclear Site Evacuated After Reports of Shots Fired - Officials | 1 March 2022 | A decommissioned nuclear site in Washington state was evacuated following reports of shots being fired at the location. Officials with the Department of Energy and Richard Operations Office are at the Hanford Site, it said in a statement on Tuesday. There is no evidence of shots being fired on the site, and no injuries or deaths were reported, the statement said... Earlier on Tuesday, an emergency text message alert was reportedly sent out to employees at the site. "HANFORD SECURITY INCIDENT INFORMATION: Active Assailant at 2750E in 200 East Area. Affected employees prepare to run fight hide. Employees in nearby buildings are to lockdown and prepare to run fight hide. All others stay away," the message read, according to local media.