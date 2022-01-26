Washington state school board removes classic novel from curriculum after complaints of racial insensitivity | 25 Jan 2022 | A Seattle-area school board has voted to remove the classic novel To Kill a Mockingbird from the district's ninth-grade reading curriculum after teachers, parents, and some students complained that it was racially insensitive. The Mukilteo School Board approved the resolution Monday night. District Superintendent Alison Brynelson has supported the move, according to a school board agenda. Though the novel has been removed from the required reading list, it is not outright banned and can still be found in the school library. A school board member told Fox News that teachers can still use the novel in the classroom if they so choose.