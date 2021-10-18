Washington State Trooper Quits Over Vaccine Mandate - 'Jay Inslee Can Kiss My Ass' | 17 Oct 2021 | A viral video shows a Washington state trooper saying "Jay Inslee can kiss my ass," during his resignation as the Democratic governor's coronavirus vaccine mandate for state workers approaches its October 18 deadline. The video, which surfaced on the evening of October 16, surfaced just days before state employees will be prohibited from working unless they have shown they are fully vaccinated. "This is my final sign-off," the trooper says over his radio in the video: "After 22 years of serving the citizens of the state of Washington I am being asked to leave because I am dirty...I'd like to thank the citizens of Yakima County, as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys I wouldn't have been very successful and you’ve kept me safe and got me home to my family every night. Thank you for that. I wish I could say more but this is it, so state 1034, this is last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass," the trooper said.