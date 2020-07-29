Watch: Dr. Stella Immanuel COVID-19 Hydroxychloroquine 'Cure' Video | 29 July 2020 | Medical professionals attended the America's Frontline Doctors Summit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 27. Many doctors took the opportunity to address the media and the U.S. public about the country's fight against COVID-19 and a few, including Dr. Stella Immanuel, spoke out against the current accepted virus treatment and the need to wear masks. Video of Immanuel speaking quickly went viral as she talked about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine and her belief in its effectiveness... Oliver Darcy, a CNN reporter, shared that the video was removed from Facebook after gaining over 13 million views. Darcy also later confirmed that the video was removed by YouTube for violating its community guidelines. [Click here to watch the video that the deep-state terrorists running FaCIAbook, YouTube, and Twitter banned.]