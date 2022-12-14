Watchdog estimates civilian death toll from Ukrainian attacks on Donbass --More than 4,500 people have been killed since mid-February, with supplies of NATO weapons resulting in a surge of deaths, observers claim | 14 Dec 2022 | Weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries have allowed Kiev's military to significantly ramp-up attacks on civilian targets in Donbass, a local watchdog has said. The group claims that over 4,500 civilians have been killed and 4,000 injured since Ukrainian forces escalated shelling in mid-February. "Military terror has escalated beyond all limits after NATO members started supplying weapons to Ukraine," the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), a monitoring group that tracks attacks on the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, said on Wednesday. "We have recorded a four-fold increase in the number of victims among the civilian population," Natalya Shutkina, a representative from the Donetsk People's Republic at the JCCC, said as quoted by TASS.