Waukesha Christmas horror: Milwaukee DA announces internal review of Darrell Brooks bail recommendation --Brooks is suspected of plowing his SUV through dozens of people attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha | 22 Nov 2021 | Milwaukee prosecutors are conducting an internal review into their own office’s decision to make an "inappropriately low" bail recommendation for Darrell Brooks Jr., the man suspected of plowing an SUV through a crowd in nearby Waukesha during a Christmas parade. The horror left at least five people dead and 48 injured – including 18 children rushed to Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said during a Monday afternoon news conference that he is referring to prosecutors five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and additional charges. Brooks has multiple pending cases in Milwaukee County - including a 2020 case involving two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a spokesperson for Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm. Bail was originally set at $10,000 and later reduced to $7,500, the district attorney's office said.