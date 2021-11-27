Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was convicted for threatening to bomb Nugget Casino in Nevada and is still wanted after failing to appear in court | 24 Nov 2021 | The man accused of murdering five after mowing them down in his car during a Wisconsin holiday parade was previously convicted for threatening to bomb a casino, DailyMail dot com can reveal. Darrell Brooks, 39, was busted in March 2007 for calling in a bomb threat to the $43-per-night Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada. The would-be rapper was put on probation after being convicted of conspiring to disturb the peace - a gross misdemeanor - and was banned from the Nugget for life. The circumstances of why he placed the threatening call are unknown.