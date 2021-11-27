You are here

Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was convicted for threatening to bomb Nugget Casino in Nevada and is still wanted after failing to appear in court

Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks was convicted for threatening to bomb Nugget Casino in Nevada and is still wanted after failing to appear in court | 24 Nov 2021 | The man accused of murdering five after mowing them down in his car during a Wisconsin holiday parade was previously convicted for threatening to bomb a casino, DailyMail dot com can reveal. Darrell Brooks, 39, was busted in March 2007 for calling in a bomb threat to the $43-per-night Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada. The would-be rapper was put on probation after being convicted of conspiring to disturb the peace - a gross misdemeanor - and was banned from the Nugget for life. The circumstances of why he placed the threatening call are unknown.