Waukesha suspect rapped about 'drugs, guns, murder' and 'f--- Donald Trump' and his supporters --'Drugs, guns, murder that's all we know,' Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. rapped in one song | 24 Nov 2021 | Waukesha parade horror suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., a career criminal who is now an alleged killer, was also an aspiring rapper who posted songs and music videos to his social media under multiple pseudonyms, including "MathBoi Fly." Brooks is accused of plowing into Waukesha’s Christmas parade Sunday evening, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. He faces life in prison if convicted and had been let out on bail earlier this month despite a long, violent past that included multiple felony convictions for violence, drugs and statutory rape. His music includes, "This that f--- Donald Trump Flow and whoever hate it," he raps in one song, titled, "X."