'We’re Completely Baffled': Dozens of Fully Jabbed Tourists 'Suddenly' Drop Dead in Italy | 17 July 2022 | Dozens of fully jabbed tourists in Italy have died "suddenly and unexpectedly" in the last 24 hours, according to authorities. Now that beach season is upon us, a new heartbreaking phenomenon is taking place, healthy tourists dropping dead from sudden and unexpected "heart-related emergencies." Worldwide, beachgoers are collapsing while simply strolling along the beach or swimming. Many of them suffer cardiac arrest and die. Blogger Tom Stahl reports, "At the beginning of July, in just 24 hours, at least 11 vacationers dropped dead on Italian beaches."