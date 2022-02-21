'We do not want to trigger an election': House of Commons approves Emergencies Act --Cracks are starting to show in House of Commons for support of the emergency powers now that the streets have cleared of protesters and blockades | 21 Feb 2022 | The House of Commons on Monday night approved the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, heeding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's warning that the "state of emergency is not over," even though police ended a three-week occupation in Ottawa and reopened border points to the U.S. The motion to confirm the declaration of emergency passed 185-151, with the New Democrats voting in favour alongside the minority Liberal government. The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois opposed it. The vote to approve the measures will keep them in place until mid-March at the latest and the Senate must also vote on the government's request... NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said it was also his interpretation that the vote would be deemed a confidence vote. "We understood absolutely that we do not want to trigger an election. That would be the worst thing to do in this crisis," said Singh in a press conference.