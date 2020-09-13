'We don't want your poison': Activists Respond With Dismay to Conn. Governor's Call to Test COVID-19 Vaccine on Blacks First | 13 Sept 2020 | Shortly after Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Dirt-Bag) said he needed the state's Black churches to support a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, state Sen. Douglas McCrory posed a question on his Facebook page. "Governor Lamont just mentioned he was going to work with the Black churches to encourage the use of a vaccine for COVID-19. What do you think about that?" McCrory asked. Within minutes, McCrory, a Democrat from Hartford, was deluged with responses, blasting Lamont and the notion of asking Black churches to take a lead on vaccinations. "I don't think I want to be a guinea pig," one comment read. "Don't do it! They are looking for people to be test subjects and who better than black people to take this poison!!!" stated another. Reggie Hatchett, 42, a community activist and basketball coach who lives in the North End of Hartford, responded that African-Americans are "the target market, with the emphasis on 'target.'" ..."Don't bring that [vaccine] here. Don't bring that to the Black churches," said Sophia Taylor-Edwards of Hartford. "...We don't want your poison. You bring your poison someplace else." [Omg. Where's Black Lives Matter? This is straight up racism by Governor Ned Lamont, already complicit in murdering thousands of senior citizens in Connecticut nursing homes. NO ONE wants the deadly Gates/Fauci COVID-19 vaccine.]