'We have to defang and defund them!' Matt Gaetz suggests FBI agents should be indicted after Durham report that found no Trump collusion with Russia - as Bureau issues groveling statement --Matt Gaetz on Monday night said that the FBI was 'weaponized' against Donald Trump, hours after the Durham report was made public --Jim Jordan, chair of House Judiciary Committee, said there was a 'double standard' between Democrats and Republicans, and FBI funding should be cut | 16 May 2023 | Rep. Matt Gaetz suggested FBI agents should be fired and prosecuted over the Durham report, which concluded the Bureau should never have launched the probe into whether Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Gaetz said the agency should be defunded and "defanged," describing the agents' actions as "ugly," after Durham ruled there was insufficient evidence to probe Trump in the first place. The Florida lawmaker said John Durham's recommendation that only one person - a lawyer who lied to the FBI - be charged with wrongdoing was "insufficient." "This report is an insufficient consequence for the malfeasance and corruption that we have seen here," Gaetz said. "It was an operation from beginning to end to fuse political opposition research from the DNC and the Clinton campaign with this intelligence process and criminal process. And it's a sad day in America. If that had been a Republican operation - an operation to help a Republican candidate - it wouldn't have ended in a report: it would have ended with real significant indictments."