'We have to take a stand against the injustice' - Rep. Greene Decries Trump Indictment in Rally Outside NY Courthouse | 4 April 2023 | Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) joined supporters of former President Donald Trump in New York on April 4 to protest his indictment. "I came to your state to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man," Greene told a crowd of protesters at Collect Pond Park just hours before Trump was scheduled to be arraigned across the street. "Not just any man--this is the former president of the United States of America, and the government has been weaponized against him." "Every American should take a stand," she added. "This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption, and the communist Democrats who are taking our legal code and twisting it, manipulating it, and converting it into something it was never meant to be."