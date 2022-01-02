We Opened a Free Grocery Store for Seniors By Jasmine Crowe | 26 Jan 2022 | When we opened a free grocery store at the rapper Gunna's old middle school in September 2021, we already had the goal of opening more. So we began thinking about who else could benefit and what other population has the greatest need. We knew from my work with seniors that a lot are experiencing food insecurity. I personally have been working with seniors for 10 years; providing food in senior homes and buying groceries for individuals myself. We reached out to our network in the fall and started talking about how we could get the funding and where we could open a free grocery store for seniors... The seniors can fill up their shopping basket with items each visit and return as many times as they want.