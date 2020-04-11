'We Will Be Going to U.S. Supreme Court – We Don't Want Them to Find Any Votes at 4 in the Morning - Frankly, We Won This' – President Trump Goes on Offense | 04 Nov 2020 | President Trump spoke with supporters early Wednesday morning at the White House, after the election results came in. Democrats are challenging the results... President Trump correctly called out the media for not calling Georgia or North Carolina. In Pennsylvania, Trump is ahead by nearly 700,000 votes. In Michigan, Trump is ahead by over 300,000 votes. In Wisconsin, Trump is ahead by 120,000 votes.