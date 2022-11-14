WEF Already Purges FTX Partner Webpage, But Internet Archive Brings the Receipts By Lori Price, www.legitgov.org | 14 Nov 2022 | As reported by the Blaze on November 12, 2022, "The World Economic Forum (WEF) lists FTX as a partner, and provides a link to the exchange's website." The WEF was quick to delete the page. As of Monday, it couldn't be found. But an Internet Archive screenshot from November 11 detailed the following summary: "FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. FTX offers innovative products including industry-first derivatives, options, volatility products and leveraged tokens. It strives to develop a platform robust enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users." The WEF also included a prominent mention to "Visit the FTX website."