WEF Announces Recruitment of 'Information Warriors' to Control the Social Media Narrative | 17 Aug 2022 | The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of "information warriors" to control the internet, policing social media and forums for "misinformation" and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down. According to Klaus Schwab's WEF, misinformation on the internet is an "infodemic" that is "potentially deadly" and requires a "cure." The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is anything they disagree with. This means the information warriors will essentially be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent... Announcing the news on a WEF podcast, UN communications director Melissa Fleming said, "So far, we've recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of 'digital first-responders' in those spaces where misinformation travels,""