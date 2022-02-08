WEF Issues Edict to Global Leaders: Phase Out Car Ownership, People Can 'Walk or Share' | 23 July 2022 | Earlier this month, Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum ordered compliant governments around the world to increase the already sky-high price of gas. Now the WEF is claiming people have no right to own cars and must instead "walk or share." In a paper published by the WEF on Friday, the globalist elites claim that communal sharing of cars is part of a "circular approach" necessary to reduce global demands for precious metals and fossil fuels. Thousands of private jets fly into Davos each year for the WEF's summit, but according to Klaus Schwab, ordinary people should not own their own car.