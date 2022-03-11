WEF publishes post on 'Battery Passport,' described as 'a digital ID for batteries' | 3 Nov 2022 | The World Economic Forum (WEF) has taken up yet another climate change and "clean green energy" cause: car batteries footprint, and what to do about it. One thing the Davos-based group seems to be pushing are the activities of an organization called the Global Battery Alliance (GBA) -- and its freshly published Greenhouse Gas Rulebook. A piece on the group's site manages to work a type of digital ID into the whole story, as a component in monitoring the impact car batteries have on the environment, with the rulebook designed to calculate and track "greenhouse gas" footprint linked to lithium-ion batteries, whether used in vehicles or elsewhere... The plan is to do this via a framework for data collection for "the Battery Passport" - "providing an unprecedented, wide-reaching seal of assurance on the sustainability, provenance and governance of the batteries that are powering the EV (electric vehicle) revolution." The Battery Passport consists of "a digital ID for batteries containing data and descriptions about the ESG performance, manufacturing history, and provenance as well as advancing battery life extension and enabling recycling."