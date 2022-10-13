The WEF's Programs for Infiltration: The Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and New Champions By Derrick Broze | 12 Oct 2022 | In recent months, the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers, and New Champions have gathered in support of the Davos mission. Who exactly are these groups and what do they represent? While the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program has become familiar to many people in recent months, equally important and influential programs such as the Global Shapers and New Champions are less well known... Unlimited Hangout investigator Johnny Vedmore recently released a must-read investigation into the YGL which definitively proves that Klaus Schwab's mentor, Henry Kissinge...was the mastermind behind the creation of the YGL initiative. The report also highlights the now obvious purpose of this and similar organizations. Vedmore writes: "Klaus Schwab became the heir to Henry Kissinger's most important project, the infiltration of individuals and organizations in countries around the world with the aim of creating globalist-aligned governments built within the framework of an outdated and soulless conceptualization of American imperialism."