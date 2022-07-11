'We're in dangerous times': After 'terroristic threat' shuts down her HQ, Kari Lake remains steadfast, notes media's role | 7 Nov 2022 | Kari Lake's campaign headquarters was targeted over the weekend by what her team reckoned to be a "terroristic attack." Lake noted that the alleged threat wasn't the first her team has had to deal with, but that it would be dealt with and the person responsible identified. On Sunday, Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake spoke to reporters in Queen Creek, Arizona, about her campaign headquarter's weekend encounter with suspicious packages, which allegedly contained white powder and threats. Concerning the Oct. 5 discovery of the threats, Lake said, "We're in dangerous times...This is not the first time we've been threatened. I've been threatened many times. Our tires have been slashed. We've had screws drilled into our tires so that our tires would blow out while we're on the road."