'We're fed up:' Trump signs executive order targeting social media companies | 28 May 2020 | President Trump signed an executive order Thursday to force social media companies to operate without political bias, saying platforms such as Twitter form a monopoly with "unchecked power." "We're here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers it has faced in American history," Mr. Trump said as he signed the order in the Oval Office with Attorney General William P. Barr at his side. "There's no precedent in American history for so small a number of corporations to control so large a sphere of human interaction." The order requires the Federal Communications Commission to craft a regulation that could exempt social media companies from protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields companies from legal liability for material posted by their users, if they censor or edit content.