'We're a Free State': DeSantis Defends Florida's New Guidance on COVID-19 Vaccines for Children | 16 March 2022 | Florida is leading the way on rational guidance regarding the risks and benefits for children and COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Ron DeSantis said on March 16 as he defended the state's new guidance. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, a DeSantis appointee, on March 8 issued the guidance for parents, asserting that the risks to their child from getting a jab may outweigh the benefits. "Based on currently available data, healthy children aged 5 to 17 may not benefit from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine. The department recommends that children with underlying conditions are the best candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine," the guidance states. Ladapo "is leading on this," DeSantis told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Hialeah on Wednesday.