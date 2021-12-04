Wesleyan University to require COVID-19 vaccine before students arrive in the fall, first Connecticut school to do so | 12 April 2021 | Wesleyan University in Middletown will require all students to receive a [risky] coronavirus vaccine before arriving to campus in the fall, making it the first school in Connecticut to do so. "Every student (with the exception of those who have approved medical or religious exemptions) will need to verify with the University that they are fully vaccinated prior to their arrival,” school officials said in a statement Monday evening. Staff and faculty are “highly encouraged” to get vaccinated as soon as possible.