West Haven Mayoral Race Will Head to Recount | 2 Nov 2021 | (West Haven, CT) The West Haven mayoral race will head to a recount after incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi, a Democrat, declared victory with a margin of just 24 votes Tuesday night. She was challenged by Republican challenger Barry Lee Cohen. Rossi noted that she won by a tight margin of 24 votes and said she expected a recount... However, the CT Republican Party contradicted [Rossi's claim] in a tweet, saying they had Cohen up by 20 or so votes. Addressing supporters Tuesday night, Cohen said he's "not defeated" and that there was a disparity between the ballots cast and ballots counted.