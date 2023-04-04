West 'not so eager to find out' who bombed Nord Stream - report --NATO leaders would rather not know if their allies were involved, the newspaper's sources said | 3 April 2023 | Western officials would rather not know who bombed the Nord Stream pipelines, lest they discover that their allies were responsible, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The report listed Polish and Ukrainian operatives as likely perpetrators, but left out one key suspect. "Don't talk about Nord Stream" is now an unwritten rule at gatherings of European and NATO policymakers, an unnamed European diplomat told the newspaper. "Leaders see little benefit from digging too deeply and finding an uncomfortable answer," the Post added, stating that officials "would rather not have to deal with the possibility that Ukraine or its allies were involved." "It's like a corpse at a family gathering," the diplomat continued, explaining that while everyone can see the metaphorical body, they pretend it's not there. "It's better not to know," the source said.