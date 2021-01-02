West using Navalny to destabilize Russia by creating social upheaval and encouraging unrest, says Russian security chief Patrushev | 26 Jan 2021 | Opposition figure Alexey Navalny is being used by the West to destabilize Russia's internal situation. That's according to the powerful Security Council boss and former Federal Security Service (FSB) director Nikolay Patrushev. Speaking to Moscow newspaper Argumenty i Fakty, Patrushev was asked about Ukraine's response to the Navalny protests. In recent days, Kiev has voiced its support for the imprisoned anti-corruption activist. "The West needs this 'leader' [Navalny] to destabilize the situation in Russia, for social upheaval, strikes, and new Maidans," Patrushev claimed. "We see in the example of Ukraine what this can lead to, which in practice has lost its independence."