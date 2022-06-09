You are here

West Virginia Coal Miners Help Stranded Washingtonian With Dead Electric Car

Tue, 09/06/2022 - 00:52 — legitgov

West Virginia Coal Miners Help Stranded Washingtonian With Dead Electric Car | 5 Sept 2022 | A Washingtonian who was stranded on their way to Davis, West Virginia, found some unexpected helpers: coal miners. The resident, who was not identified, was heading to Davis for a getaway weekend that was around 170 miles from home. However, the car broke down right in front of a Mettiki Coal mine just several miles from Davis. Five coal miners were called to help the driver afterward. West Virginia State Senator Randy Smith (R) documented the incident in a social media post on Friday.