West Virginia Coal Miners Help Stranded Washingtonian With Dead Electric Car | 5 Sept 2022 | A Washingtonian who was stranded on their way to Davis, West Virginia, found some unexpected helpers: coal miners. The resident, who was not identified, was heading to Davis for a getaway weekend that was around 170 miles from home. However, the car broke down right in front of a Mettiki Coal mine just several miles from Davis. Five coal miners were called to help the driver afterward. West Virginia State Senator Randy Smith (R) documented the incident in a social media post on Friday.