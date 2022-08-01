Western Carolina University subjects RAs to mandatory 'woke' 'Gender Unicorn' training | 7 Jan 2022 | Resident Assistants at Western Carolina University are subjected to mandatory racial and gender sensitivity training with slides instructing students to avoid certain phrases that could potentially be deemed offensive. In one of the presentations, a slide obtained by Fox News warns students that they are "denying" the "racial experience" of another person if they say, "when I look at you, I don't see color." In another class, titled "Rainbow 101," students are shown a picture of a "gender unicorn" outlining various "gender identities" and "gender expressions" along with a video titled "Human Sexuality Is Complicated..." One of the presenters, a black woman, said she was too afraid to stop her car in northern Georgia because she is black, which prompted a conversation with students about "post traumatic slave disorder." The trainings take place each semester and are mandatory for both new and existing RAs at the school.