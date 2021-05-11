Westport, CT, Increases Vote Results for Conservative Candidate 335% After Residents Find Possible BOE Election Fraud --Reports of possible election fraud surfaced in Westport, CT, school board race | 5 Nov 2021 | Update 1830 EST: Connecticut Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill (D) has increased the votes received for Alma Sarelli 335% after Westport residents contacted the town and the secretary of state regarding fraudulent vote totals... CDMedia has received multiple reports of votes not being counted during last week's local elections for write-in candidate Alma Sarelli for board of education. Sarelli ran as a write-in candidate for one of several Westport school board seats up for grabs last Tuesday. The town was filled with signs to "Write in Alama for BOE" and instructions on how to do so at the ballot box were readily available online and via a word-of-mouth campaign.