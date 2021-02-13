WH aide resigns after allegedly demeaning reporter despite Biden's warning of firing --White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Ducklo's boss, said President Biden took the allegations "quite seriously" Friday and said Ducklo was being suspended for a week. | 13 Feb 2021 | White House spokesman TJ Ducklo -- who reportedly threatened a reporter who planned to write about his relationship with another journalist -- has resigned, it was announced Saturday. Ducklo, 32, allegedly told Politico reporter Tara Palmeri he would "destroy" her for investigating his relationship with a journalist -- then slammed her as bitter that someone didn't want to have sex with her, it emerged this week.