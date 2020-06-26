'What a Busy Day!': Four US Surveillance Planes Spotted Over South China Sea Wednesday | 25 June 2020 | On Wednesday, four US surveillance planes and a cargo transport were spotted flying past Taiwan and over the South China Sea. However, this was just the busiest day in a string of US surveillance flights over the region. The South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative (SCSPI), a think tank connected to Peking University's Institute of Ocean Research, noted on Thursday that the previous day had seen four US patrol aircraft flying over the South China Sea for several hours, as well as a military transport. The planes entered and left the waterway via the Bashi Channel, a strait that separates Taiwan in the north from the Philippines' Luzon Island in the south. SCSPI tweeted on Thursday a composite image of the flight paths of two US Navy P-8A Poseidons, a US Navy P-3C Orion and an RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic warfare and airborne control aircraft. "What a busy day!" the think tank's account mused.