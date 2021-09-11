What Is the Great Reset? By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. --Presented at Hillsdale College, November 7, 2021. I’ll begin by addressing the elephant in the room. Isn’t the Great Reset simply a "conspiracy theory" concocted and circulated by "rightwing extremists?" The so-called conspiracy theories run something like this: the Great Reset is a plot hatched by a technocratic global elite to establish a socialist-communist New World Order. The Great Reset will abolish the property rights of the majority, as well as individual and national sovereignty, and wipe out the last vestiges of personal freedom. It uses covid-19 and climate change as pretexts to enslave what will remain of humanity, using never-ending lockdowns, experimental vaccines, and pervasive and inescapable surveillance.