'What the hell is going on?' Donald Trump demands an audit of Mark Zuckerberg's $417m election donations as he reheats claim of 2020 fraud in CPAC address --Former President Donald Trump headlined the 2022 CPAC meeting on Saturday --Trump claimed explosive new evidence was coming from Georgia | 27 Feb 2022 | Former President Donald Trump on Saturday demanded a forensic audit of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into election offices as he repeated his unfounded claims that the 2020 vote was rigged against him. Addressing conservative activists at their annual gathering in Orlando, Florida, Trump hinted that he will run in 2024. After repeating claims that he was spied on in 2016, he turned to questioning Joe Biden's [alleged] victory. "And let's do a full forensic audit of the $417 million given by Mark Zuckerberg -- who used to come to the White House and kiss my ass -- they spent to take over local election offices in key Democrat counties," he said. "And I believe you're going to be hearing a lot of it. You know if you're a person that wants to make a contribution you're allowed to give less than $6,000 otherwise they put you in jail. He gave $417 million. What the hell is going on?"