'What I've Seen in the Last Two Years Is Unprecedented': Physician on COVID Vaccine Side Effects on Pregnant Women --Former Pfizer VP: 'Adverse impacts on conception and ability to sustain a pregnancy were foreseeable' | 28 April 2022 | Dr. James Thorp is an extensively published 68-year-old physician MD board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as maternal-fetal medicine, who has practiced obstetrics for over 42 years. Thorp told The Epoch Times that he sees 6,000–7,000 high-risk pregnant patients a year and has seen many complications among them due to the COVID vaccines. "I've seen many, many, many complications in pregnant women, in moms and in fetuses, in children, offspring," Thorp said. "Fetal death, miscarriage, death of the fetus inside the mom. What I’ve seen in the last two years is unprecedented," Thorp asserted.