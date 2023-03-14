What is known about the Black Sea drone incident --A US Reaper drone has crashed off the coast of Crimea, while on a spy mission | 14 March 2023 | The US and other NATO countries have been flying spy missions just outside Russian airspace for more than a year, providing intelligence and other information to Ukraine while insisting they were not directly involved in the conflict. Where did this happen? Neither the US nor Russia gave any coordinates for the incident. The Americans argued the drone was "operating within international airspace" over the Black Sea. The Russians said the drone was inside the restricted airspace established for the special military operation, of which everyone was properly notified months ago. Unconfirmed reports in the Russian media put the drone’s location about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of the Crimean port of Sevastopol. What kind of drone was it? The MQ-9 Reaper was developed from the original MQ-1 Predator. The US military described it as an "Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance" (ISR) platform.