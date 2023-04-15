What We Know About Jack Teixeira, Accused of Involvement in Classified Documents Leak | 14 April 2023 | A 21-year-old has been taken into custody for allegedly being involved in the leak of secret U.S. military documents. Jack Teixeira of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested on April 13 at a home in southern Massachusetts, about 18 miles east of Providence, Rhode Island. Here’s what we know about Teixeira. After enlisting in September 2019, Teixeira became a cyber transport systems specialist, a National Guard spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email. According to his specialty code, Teixeira was listed at the lowest skill level... Teixeira has been mobilized for federal duty under Title 10 since 2021, according to the National Guard. Teixeira was assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing, which is based out of Otis Air National Guard Base.