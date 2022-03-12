What's the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo? | 2 Dec 2022 | Western governments are aiming to cap the price of Russia's oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow... The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day the European Union will impose a boycott on most Russian oil -- its crude that is shipped by sea. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel threshold Friday. Universal enforcement of the insurance ban, imposed by the EU and U.K. in earlier rounds of sanctions, could take so much Russian crude off the market that oil prices would spike, Western economies would suffer, and Russia would see increased earnings from whatever oil it can ship in defiance of the embargo. Russia, the world's No. 2 oil producer, has already rerouted much of its supply to India, China and other Asian countries at discounted prices after Western customers shunned it even before the EU ban. A $60 cap would not have much impact on Russia's finances, said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. That "will almost go unnoticed," he said, because it would be near where Russian oil is already selling.