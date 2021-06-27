While US borders remain open, Biden orders airstrikes targeting militias in Syria, Iraq | 27 June 2021 | The U.S. military, under the direction of Joe Biden, conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it said were "facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups" near the border between Iraq and Syria. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq. Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities -- two in Syria and one in Iraq.