Whistleblower: 8 of 31 Residents Dead in German Nursing Home After Being Forcibly Injected with Pfizer COVID Shots Against Their Will | 16 Feb 2021 | German Attorney Reiner Fuellmich, who has previously stated that those responsible for the "Corona Scandal" must be criminally prosecuted for Crimes Against Humanity, and has also filed a lawsuit against the Facebook "Fact-Checkers," recently published an interview with a whistleblower who works inside a nursing home in Berlin. The whistleblower describes how German soldiers accompanied nurses to administer the vaccines, and that there was no informed consent, and some who resisted were vaccinated anyway. The whistleblower then gives first-hand knowledge of how the health of the residents rapidly declined soon after vaccination, resulting in 8 of the 31 residents dying within a few weeks. While these residents reportedly suffered from dementia, they were allegedly all in good physical health prior to the injections. They had also tested negative for COVID, but began to test positive after the injections. Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer filed a criminal complaint with the public prosecutor's office, and informed the police, as well.